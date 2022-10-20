Second excavation set in Tulsa Race Massacre graves search, city officials announce

A second excavation has been scheduled for next week in the search for graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery.

The new search, set for Wednesday, follows the 2021 discovery of coffins and human remains at the downtown cemetery, 1133 E. 11th St. Officials hope to find potential unidentified victims south and west of the former search area, with the second excavation expected to be complete by Nov. 18.

Of the 26 death certificates issued in 1921 for Black victims of the massacre, 21 burials were reported in Oaklawn Cemetery, according to a city of Tulsa news release.

After an analysis of the 19 exhumations of human remains from summer 2021, 14 fit the criteria for further DNA analysis, the release states.

A news conference set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26 will be streamed live on the 1921 Graves Facebook page. Work is expected to continue daily at Oaklawn Cemetery from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the test excavation, Oaklawn Cemetery will be closed to the public.