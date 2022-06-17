Second case of monkeypox identified in Oklahoma, public health officials say

State health officials have identified a second probable case of monkeypox after the virus was recently confirmed in a central Oklahoma resident who had traveled abroad.

Another central Oklahoma resident who recently traveled internationally to a country with confirmed cases of the virus is currently in isolation, according to a news release Friday from Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Officials are working to complete contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the individual, but this second case "has no connection or relation to the first case of monkeypox identified in Oklahoma," the release states.

“We knew there was a possibility of more cases being identified in the state,” Jolianne Stone, state epidemiologist, said in a statement. “Our response team remains activated and continues to coordinate various areas within the agency to respond as necessary when a case arises.”

A recent international outbreak prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to increase its work on finding infections, and officials have said it’s likely more cases will be reported.

The World Health Organization has described the outbreak as “unusual” and said the virus's continuing spread was worrying enough to convene its expert committee next week to decide if monkeypox should be declared a global emergency.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.

But last month, cases began emerging in Europe and the United States. Many — but not all — of those who contracted the virus had traveled internationally, and health officials in a growing number of countries are investigating.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. had identified at least 72 cases. The outbreak has expanded to 30 countries, many cases apparently tied to sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe.

The illness typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by a rash on the face and body. It can be transmitted through large respiratory droplets or through direct contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials.

No monkeypox deaths have been reported in the U.S. or Europe so far, but some worry the virus could take hold in the U.S. rodent population — either through pets or unwelcome rodents in homes.

OSDH officials said they are advising health care providers “to have a heightened awareness” for monkeypox symptoms in patients who could be at risk.