Second body found in Arkansas River in as many days, police say

A second body found in as many days in the Arkansas River is that of a suspected missing fisherman, Tulsa police said.

A man’s family reported him missing on Tuesday after he wasn’t heard from again when he went fishing near 71st Street and Riverside Drive, Tulsa Police Sgt. David Flanagan said.

Tulsa firefighters searched that area on Tuesday, but were called away to another reported body near 56th Street on the west side of the river.

Then, on Wednesday about 4 p.m., a fisherman walking along the river near 71st Street and Riverside Drive found a man lying face down in the river in fishing gear, Flanagan said.

The identity of the most recent body found has not been determined yet, but the missing man’s family reportedly recovered his truck at the volleyball courts near where the body was discovered, Flanagan said.

In Tuesday's incident, about 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a body in the River near 56th Street and Riverside Drive on the east side of the river.

Two people walking alongside or in the river said they came across an unknown man who appeared to be dead in shallow water along a sandbar in the middle of the river, police said.

Firefighters and officers searched the east side of the river for a body, but when they couldn’t find anything they moved to the west bank of the river and searched south of the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant, 5300 S. Elwood Ave., where they apparently found the body. The site is near the Interstate 44 Arkansas River bridge.

Tulsa Fire Rescue worked to recover the body from the middle of the river.

The medical examiner will investigate the cause of death, police said, and an investigation will ensue to determine the person’s identity.

