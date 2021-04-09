Second Amendment activist arrested at Broken Arrow park sues city, two officers in federal court

A Broken Arrow police spokesman told the Tulsa World in 2019 that the "dump" of a phone's full contents is agency policy and entails taking a mirror image of the device, which investigators work with so they do not damage the actual item.

Hubbard later alleged in the lawsuit that another officer arrived at the scene, pointed a pepper ball gun at him and fired about 15 rounds after he said he would comply. Afterward, he claimed the officers seized his phone before taking his firearms and arresting him, and said those items still haven't been returned two years later.

An arrest report from one of the officers named in the lawsuit states a woman contacted firefighters to report a man "pointed his rifle at her and she was concerned because the park was full of people." The officer wrote that the woman later told him the man in question did not point the weapon at her "but did point it in the direction of other people," which concerned her. Hubbard has denied wrongdoing.

The same officer also said a second person reported seeing a man, alleged to have been Hubbard, with a rifle on his hip in the area. The witness reportedly "felt the suspect wanted him to see the gun," according to the report.