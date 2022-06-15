Seattle congresswoman calls for gun control to honor slain Tulsa doctor

After attending the Tulsa surgeon’s funeral last weekend, a congresswoman from the state of Washington called for “sensible gun reforms” Tuesday to honor the life of Dr. Preston Phillips.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Seattle, told Congress that “those at Dr. Phillips’ service asked me to ensure that Congress passes sensible gun reforms” and does “all we can to ensure that tragedies like this never happen again.”

Phillips, an orthopedic surgeon who would have turned 60 this fall, was one of four people killed June 1 in a mass shooting at the Saint Francis Hospital medical campus in south Tulsa. The gunman, who also killed himself, had purchased an AR-15 rifle within three hours of the shooting, according to investigators.

The tragedy “struck close to home for me,” Jayapal told Congress, because Phillips’ daughter Elise Phillips is the congresswoman’s legislative counsel in Washington, D.C., and because the Phillips family had lived for eight years in Jayapal’s district in Seattle before moving to Tulsa.

“Nothing will ease the pain of his wife and his three children who have to bury him far too soon,” Jayapal said on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. “My heart goes out to all the families of the four people killed and the community in Tulsa that still grieves.”

She described Phillips as “a gracious and loving husband, father and brother who dedicated his life to his family and his medical practice.”

In her brief remarks, Jayapal noted that the U.S. House had passed legislation last week to raise the age of purchase for certain types of rifles to 21, control the sale of "ghost guns," limit the number of rounds in a magazine and require the safe storage of firearms.

