Season aside, Friday's tornado outbreak rivals notorious Oklahoma event in May 1999

Friday night's severe weather outbreak may have had fewer tornadoes than the May 3-4, 1999 Oklahoma/Great Plains outbreak, but the death toll could climb much higher.

As of Sunday, a total of 58 tornadoes had been reported with Friday night's outbreak in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio and Mississippi, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman.

Officials fear more than 100 people may have been killed in Kentucky alone, with at least 14 other deaths reported in other states, as rescue crews on Sunday continued to search for the missing.

The number of tornadoes is preliminary and could change as survey teams from the National Weather Service assess the damage.

"Remember it will take a while — days in some cases — for NWS to survey all the damage to determine the number of tornadoes and their intensity. These surveys will involve dozens of staff members from multiple NWS offices driving hundreds of miles in challenging conditions," said Rick Smith, warning coordination meteorologist at the weather service's Norman forecast office, in a social media post.