Season aside, Friday's tornado outbreak rivals notorious Oklahoma event in May 1999

Friday night's severe weather outbreak may have had fewer tornadoes than the May 3-4, 1999 Oklahoma/Great Plains outbreak, but the death toll could climb much higher.
As of Sunday, a total of 58 tornadoes had been reported with Friday night's outbreak in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio and Mississippi, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman.
Officials fear more than 100 people may have been killed in Kentucky alone, with at least 14 other deaths reported in other states, as rescue crews on Sunday continued to search for the missing.
The number of tornadoes is preliminary and could change as survey teams from the National Weather Service assess the damage.
"Remember it will take a while — days in some cases — for NWS to survey all the damage to determine the number of tornadoes and their intensity. These surveys will involve dozens of staff members from multiple NWS offices driving hundreds of miles in challenging conditions," said Rick Smith, warning coordination meteorologist at the weather service's Norman forecast office, in a social media post.
One of the tornadoes in Friday's outbreak was suspected of being down for more than 200 miles and of possibly breaking the record of the "Tri-State" tornado of 1925, which is believed to have churned across 219 miles.
However, Smith said the length of Friday's monster tornado will be verified by NWS survey teams.
"NWS will also be working to determine whether it was a single tornado that caused the damage along the 200+ mile long track across parts of four states, or (more likely) multiple tornadoes from the same parent storm. This may also be a complex process that could take some time," he tweeted.
The SPC at 7:30 a.m. Central Time Friday had much of the affected region in the "enhanced" category for severe weather, the middle of a five-tier scale.
By 10:30 a.m., the SPC had upgraded its outlook to the "moderate" category," the second-highest on the scale. The outlook remained the same throughout the day.
While December is an unusual month for a major tornado outbreak in the U.S., it can happen, meteorologists say, if four conditions exist: Moisture, instability, lift and wind shear — a difference in wind speed and direction over a relatively short distance in different levels of the atmosphere.
"Storms don't have a calendar, they don't have a clock," Smith told the Tulsa World in an earlier interview.
The 10th deadliest tornado in Oklahoma history hit the Oklahoma City suburb of Bethany on Nov. 19, 1930. It was rated an F4 on the Fujita scale and killed 23 people and injured 150.
The Oklahoma/Great Plains tornado outbreak of May 3-4, 1999, killed 50 people, including 36 in the Bridge Creek/Moore/Del City tornado, rated an F5.
More than 70 tornadoes were reported across the region with that outbreak.
Damage from Friday night's tornadoes appears to be at least EF-3 (wind of 158-206 mph) or higher on the Enhanced Fujita Scale in some areas, Smith said.
"Surveys, especially when you’re dealing with damage that may be EF3 or higher, may involve a lot of collaboration and discussion between the survey team, the office, other NWS offices, and sometimes even external experts," he tweeted.
Friday night's outbreak was "really a late spring type of setup in in the middle of December,” Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini told the Associated Press.
How to help
The American Red Cross on Saturday said several emergency shelters are open for those affected by the recent tornadoes and encouraged people to donate blood and financially.
"Your donation is a commitment to helping people in need, and every single contribution matters, enabling the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.
"To make a financial donation or schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, visit redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS. You can also use the Red Cross Blood Donor app or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift today."
PSO sends workers to help
Public Service Co. of Oklahoma sent 128 workers to Indiana on Saturday to help its American Electric Power sister company Indiana Michigan Power deal with storm recovery efforts, PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said in a text message.
Others are supporting recovery efforts remotely from Oklahoma, he said.