Search for work, ID proof requirements reinstated as new unemployment claims decline slightly in Oklahoma

Asked how the agency balances the need to prevent fraud with establishing too many hurdles for legitimate claimants, Zumwalt replied: “I think it’s always right for people to question and say, ‘Are you creating the right balance?'

“I think in this instance we are, but I also think it’s something we need to stay on top of and make sure we are not creating barriers, because that’s the last thing I want to do, but I also don’t want to leave the door wide open.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that first-time unemployment claims declined by 2.3% from a revised total of 5,531 during the week ending Oct. 10 to 5,405 the following week. Initial claims for the week ending Oct. 10 were revised upward from 4,840.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Continued claims, those filed in weeks subsequent to initial claims, declined 22.7% from 82,382 the week ending Oct. 3 to 63,701 the following week.

First-time claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance declined slightly last week to 850 from 880 the prior week.

Continued PUA claims in Oklahoma increased nearly 500%, from 15,087 the week ending Sept. 26 to 89,002 claims the week ending Oct. 3.

The nearly 74,000 increase in continued PUA claims was the most of any state for that one-week period.