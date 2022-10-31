Search for Race Massacre victims uncovers more unmarked graves at Oaklawn

Scientists searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre have uncovered 16 more unmarked graves at the city-owned Oaklawn Cemetery, an official said Monday.

State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said researchers on Friday discovered 11 fully delineated coffins and a 12th yet to be completely unearthed. On Saturday, five more adult-sized graves were discovered at Oaklawn, she said.

Stackelbeck said it is too early to know whether the coffins hold the remains of victims of the 1921 Race Massacre, adding that it’s still not clear the coffins are the plain wooden ones scientists are searching for.

Those details will come as researchers take a closer look at the burials.

“It will entail hand excavation,” Stackelbeck said.

The city of Tulsa began the second excavation of Oaklawn Cemetery on Wednesday.

Scientists have set out two goals for the second excavation: to gather more DNA samples from the 19 sets of remains exhumed — and later re-interred — from the southwest section of the city-owned cemetery last year; and to expand the excavation site to the west and south.

Oaklawn Cemetery was chosen as the first excavation site because public records and funeral home records from that time state that at least 18 named and unnamed Race Massacre victims were buried in the Black potter’s field in the southwest corner of the cemetery.

The site is known as the “Original 18.”

The 12 coffins discovered on Friday were from a new excavation site to the west of where scientists searched last year. A third excavation site to the south of the original one exposed five more graves on Saturday.

The excavation work is being overseen by the Oklahoma State Archeological Survey and a private firm, Stantec, which was previously known as Cardno.

The city has contracted with Utah-based Intermountain Forensic to analyze the genetic material.

Bynum announced in late 2018 his intent to re-examine whether mass graves from the massacre exist.

Death certificates were issued for 37 people — 25 Black, 12 white — killed in the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921, but reports from the very first indicated that the toll was actually higher and perhaps much higher.