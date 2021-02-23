 Skip to main content
Search for missing 13-year-old boy brings troopers with helicopter to McIntosh County

Ethan McIntosh

Ethan McIntosh was last seen 5:45 p.m. Monday in the Stidham area, according to a news release about the search for the 13-year-old.

 Provided

Authorities are seeking help if anyone has seen a 13-year-old boy who went missing Monday in McIntosh County.

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are involved in the search, according to a Muscogee (Creek) Nation news release.

Ethan McIntosh was last seen 5:45 p.m. Monday in the Stidham area, where he was operating an orange Kubota tractor. Stidham is about 80 miles south of Tulsa.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol helicopter is reportedly assisting in the search.

Those with information about Ethan's whereabouts are asked to call the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police at 918-732-7850.

