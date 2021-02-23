Search for missing 13-year-old boy brings local, tribal, federal authorities to McIntosh County: 'We've got precious hours'

The search for a missing boy, a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek Nation), has brought local, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies to McIntosh County.

Ethan McIntosh, 13, was last seen about 5:45 p.m. Monday in the Stidham area, about 80 miles south of Tulsa. His family confirmed he is the son of Peggy McGuire, missing since 2015.

The FBI, Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are involved in the search, according to a Muscogee (Creek) Nation spokesman. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol helicopter was assisting in the search, said Jason Salsman, in addition to a drone from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Those with information about Ethan's whereabouts are asked to call the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police at 918-732-7850.

"We've got precious hours, and we're trying to find him," Salsman said. He noted the search area is confined such that a wide-ranging search call has not been issued, though some volunteers who know Ethan and are from the area are coordinating with law enforcement to assist.