Search for a home for the 'Black Lives Matter' street painting continues

“My position is, hey, we made that decision, we voted to do that (remove the sign) two or three weeks ago, deal with it,” she said. “Deal with whatever comes, but I am not concerned about trying to maintain a positive image for Tulsa (by) putting lipstick on a pig. The spirit of Tulsa was shown in the decision on that we made. Let’s move the hell on.”

After considering several options to retain the sign, city councilors approved a recommendation to Mayor G.T. Bynum early last month that the BLM sign be removed as part of a scheduled mill and overlay project on Greenwood Avenue.

Hall-Harper said Friday that she plans to continue pursuing a proposal she and Councilor Kara Joy McKee offered last month to permit a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in the Greenwood District through the city’s Main Street program.

During a City Council discussion of the proposal, Hall-Harper said councilors could limit the street sign permits issued under the Main Street Program to those that speak to the history and culture of the particular district and serve as a place-maker.

The idea has not been discussed publicly since then.

She and McKee are “researching national examples we can duplicate here in Tulsa (and) we start meeting soon,” Hall-Harper said Friday.