Search for 1921 Race Massacre burials winding down until next year

Excavation in Oaklawn Cemetery related to the search for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre is ending until next year, officials said Friday.

In fact, the nearly 1,500 square feet dug up since late October was being filled back at the same time a press briefing was being held at City Hall.

"Where we go from here is that excavation will largely wrap up today," Mayor G.T. Bynum told reporters, "and then Dr. (Phoebe) Stubblefield and her team will continue to do their forensic analysis as long as they need to, as long as they want to, until they have everything they need from their review of the remains that have been exhumed. There will be a reinterment at that point in 2023, and then we as the city will await (the research team's) professional recommendation (on how to proceed)."

Since a 2020 dig at the site of a rumored mass grave on the cemetery grounds proved fruitless, researchers have focused their efforts on finding the final resting places of 18 Black men known to have been killed in the massacre and buried in Oaklawn.

Stubblefield, a forensic anthropologist, and State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Friday they still believe they are on the right track, although the burials may not have been as concentrated in one spot as they supposed.

"We're not like looking for a needle in a haystack," said Bynum. "We're looking for a needle in a stack of needles. We're looking for 18 people we know were buried in that cemetery … among people who had no relation to the Race Massacre."

For now, the archeological team is concentrating on burials that fit a particular profile for the known victims — Black men in plain wooden coffins.

The current phase of the project uncovered an additional 32 burials in the southwest corner of Oaklawn Cemetery identified as a Black potter's field, Stackelbeck said.

Of those 32, eight were exhumed for further study.

A total of 66 burials, all but four of them unmarked, have been uncovered in the cemetery. Most are thought to be unrelated to the Race Massacre.

Of the eight sets of remains exhumed, seven are believed to be adult males. The eighth appears to be that of a juvenile based on the size of the coffin, said Stubblefield.

One set of remains was found to have a bullet hole in the cranium; a piece of the bullet itself was discovered with the remains. Another set of remains with signs of a bullet wound were recovered nearby last year.

Stubblefield said "approximately four" sets of remains are still being analyzed by her team in a temporary lab set up adjacent to the cemetery. She said no remains will be reintered until researchers are satisfied that sufficient genetic material for an attempt at DNA analysis has been recovered.

The reinterments are considered temporary until the project is completed, when a determination of the best final disposition will be made.

Responding to a question, Stacklebeck said burials discovered earlier should probably not be described as mass burials, as they were at the time. She said further examination of the soil and site have caused a shift in thinking.

"Our original assessment was not accurate," she said.

Video: Forensic anthropologist discusses implications of DNA analysis in search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves.