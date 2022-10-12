Search continues for four missing Okmulgee men

Authorities in the Okmulgee area on Wednesday night ended a more than day-long search for four men who have been missing since Sunday.

According to an Okmulgee Police Department Facebook post, Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and Mike Sparks, 32, were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife. A few hours later, Alex Stevens, 29, was reported missing by his mother. It wasn't clear when the reports were made.

After a search involving a task force throughout the day Wednesday, the search was called off Wednesday night, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said in an email.

"These men are exhausted," he wrote in a news release. "I am sending them home to get rested and we will start fresh (Thursday), unless something time sensitive comes in over night."

All four men are believed to have left Billy Chastain's home on the west side of Okmulgee on Sunday about 8 p.m. They all reportedly were on bicycles. Two of the men are believed to have cellphones with them, but attempts to call the phones go straight to voicemail, according to police.

A sighting of both Chastain men was reported on Monday morning by a passerby near the YMCA in Okmulgee. Investigators are working to confirm the sighting but only have witness descriptions, according to police.

Mark Chastain's phone was tracked to an area south of Okmulgee before it was turned off or lost power. Officers checked the area and found no sign of the missing men, police say.

There no evidence to indicate violence or any foul play, but the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is assisting with the case, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511 or email policereport@okmcity.net.