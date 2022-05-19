Scoring autographs can be a hole-in-one for PGA Championship fans

The three young brothers — Eli, Abe and Paul — innocently gazed toward the world’s top golfers.

The Broken Arrow kids, ages 10, 8 and 6, respectively, were hard to ignore as they held their caps up for autographs just off a Southern Hills putting green.

Standing behind them was their proud grandfather, Bob Ward, soaking in every moment.

The scribbled names on the boys’ caps may be hard to read, but this memory will be forever etched in their lives.

“I imagine they’re going to be saved and on their dressers,” Bob Ward said. “And we’ve got their youth ticket and they’ll probably put it with it. As they grow older, maybe they will do more of the same as they love the sport that much more.

“It’s just a lot of fun for me watching it through their eyes.”

Scoring an autograph was a highlight of the PGA Championship practice rounds. Near the practice greens, the driving ranges and, even behind a barricade near the players’ parking lot, you can find fans trying to get a quick signature from a pro.

So often there’s little time to spend with autograph seekers, especially on competition days. But earlier this week, there were many smiles found after getting the split second of a superstar’s attention.

Jordan Spieth is trying to complete a career Grand Slam this week. But in the days before Thursday’s opening round, he spent time signing for fans.

He recalled going with his dad to the Byron Nelson Classic and trying to get as many autographs as possible.

“When it's the kids, it's awesome because like last week, I gave a ball to a kid walking off maybe on Saturday, and he just lit up and turned around and was screaming,” Spieth said. “For me I was just kind of walking by like, ‘here's a ball,’ and then when I kind of thought about it, I was like, man, that made this kid's day. That's really cool. It would have been the same for me back then.”

Spieth admits that he can’t sign everyone’s memorabilia, especially during a major tournament.

“I try to do that the best I can. Certainly for every two you get, you miss one, and that's just kind of how it works. But if you try to get everybody every day, it can really wear on you out here,” Spieth said. “Work is first, but I try and make sure … we're out here because there are fans of golf, so we're entertainers to an extent, too.

“So I think for the most part, pretty much everybody is really good about finding those that are supporting them and giving them a little bit of time.”

Sebastian Munoz doesn’t have the star power of Tiger Woods or Spieth, but he wasn’t hidden during Tuesday’s practice round.

He played the back nine and was among the favorites from kids anxious to get an autograph.

“It's different to be honest,” said Munoz, who finished tied for third at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. “I'm not usually the guy they scream their name to get the flag signed. So today, I did get quite a few ‘Sebastian, Sebastian’ so it was quite cool.

“I go out there, probably gave, I don't know, maybe 50, 70 autographs so far, so pretty good for me.”

Parker VanCampen of McPherson, Kansas, received tickets for Tuesday’s practice round as a graduation gift from his father.

The 18-year-old joined his friend Trakker French in trying to get a quick signature from pros arriving and leaving Southern Hills.

The biggest name on VanCampen’s flag was Dustin Johnson and he was holding out for Scottie Scheffler.

“This is like a dream come true,” VanCampen said. “Just seeing all of them. They come up and sign. They talk to you and they’re friendly. It’s pretty awesome.

“It just makes me feel like they are well-rounded and grounded individuals to take time to interact with their fans.”

French had secured Cam Smith’s autograph and was hunting down Spieth to complete his game plan for autographs.

The quick one-on-one time has left an impression on the 17-year-old.

“You don’t see this anywhere else,” French said. “They are more like humans than superheroes.”

Video: See what Tiger Woods had to say after his first round of the PGA Championship.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.