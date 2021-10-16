Schools look to recoup test score gains wiped out by pandemic

Lori Gregory is among the first to admit she and her staff have their work cut out for them.
“The last couple of years have had an impact,” the Lewis and Clark Elementary School principal said. “Before COVID-19 hit, we had so many great things going for us.”
Among the things going for the school prior to the pandemic were improving scores on the Oklahoma State Testing Program.
In 2019, the last year state testing was conducted prior to the pandemic, the students at the east Tulsa elementary school posted improvements in all but one subject compared to 2018.
For example, about one-quarter of the school’s third-grade students that year tested at a proficient or advanced level in both math and English language arts, up from 8% and 6% respectively from 2018.
However, like many schools across Oklahoma, those gains were wiped out by the pandemic, with Lewis and Clark students recording single-digit proficiency rates in third-grade math, third-grade English language arts, fourth-grade science and sixth-grade math.
“Knowing that it (COVID-19) has impacted not just one school year, but two, I wasn’t too shocked,” Gregory said about the school’s test scores.
To help address the academic gaps highlighted by those state test scores, Lewis and Clark staff are collaborating across grade levels on a regular basis on curriculum and instructional methods.
The students are meeting regularly with the school’s counselor to help address social and emotional needs exacerbated by the pandemic, such as how to get along with classmates after having interrupted or limited face-to-face interactions during the 2020-2021 school year.
The school’s faculty is also taking a deep look at data points — including state test scores — to help facilitate a heavy emphasis on small group instruction, a tool that was regularly used prior to the pandemic.
“Our teachers have committed to do what we did prior to the pandemic,” Gregory said. “We’re having to do it on a bigger scale so it impacts everyone so they can get all our students where they need to be.”
In order to make that additional emphasis on small groups feasible, the school has brought in additional teacher assistants, a move duplicated by Angela Graham, the principal at Eugene Field Elementary School.
Eugene Field Elementary School is one of 31 TPS elementary schools to have at least one at least one grade where no students tested at a proficient or advanced level in a subject.
None of the westside elementary school’s third-grade students tested at a proficient or advanced level in math. Other than fifth-grade science, student proficiency levels were in the single digits for all other subjects at the school.
Like her colleague at Lewis and Clark, Graham said she was not surprised by her students’ test scores after COVID-19 caused three semesters of disruption to both instruction and the personal lives of everyone in the Eugene Field community.
“If someone is shocked by this, I would have to have some help to understand their thinking,” she said.
Along with more teacher assistants to facilitate one-on-one help and additional time in small groups, two reading interventionists have been brought in to work with Eugene Field students identified as needing an extra assist.
First- and second-grade students are getting an extra 20-30 minutes of phonics practice, while the school’s older students are using that time for additional reading practice with texts at their reading level.
“What we’re doing is just wrapping academic arms around every one of our students,” Graham said. “We are trying to wrap arms around every first- through fifth-grader and are acknowledging that the gaps the have are no fault of their own. We want to do everything we can to accelerate that learning and help fill in those gaps so these children can be successful.”
Graham also reiterated that those numbers, while a potentially useful tool, do not tell the entire story.
“We need to be mindful that looking at test scores and drawing a conclusion is like reading one chapter out of an 800-page book and saying ‘I know what happens,’” Graham said. “It is simply impossible. You can’t just take one facet and completely understand the big picture.”
