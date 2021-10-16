Schools look to recoup test score gains wiped out by pandemic

Like her colleague at Lewis and Clark, Graham said she was not surprised by her students’ test scores after COVID-19 caused three semesters of disruption to both instruction and the personal lives of everyone in the Eugene Field community.

“If someone is shocked by this, I would have to have some help to understand their thinking,” she said.

Along with more teacher assistants to facilitate one-on-one help and additional time in small groups, two reading interventionists have been brought in to work with Eugene Field students identified as needing an extra assist.

First- and second-grade students are getting an extra 20-30 minutes of phonics practice, while the school’s older students are using that time for additional reading practice with texts at their reading level.

“What we’re doing is just wrapping academic arms around every one of our students,” Graham said. “We are trying to wrap arms around every first- through fifth-grader and are acknowledging that the gaps the have are no fault of their own. We want to do everything we can to accelerate that learning and help fill in those gaps so these children can be successful.”

Graham also reiterated that those numbers, while a potentially useful tool, do not tell the entire story.