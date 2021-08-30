Schools are COVID-19 hot spots in Tulsa County as experts caution that declining hospitalizations don't mean peak is past

Public health and medical officials cautioned on Monday that the COVID delta variant's peak in Oklahoma might not be here yet.
The recent three-day average of statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped to 1,572 in Monday's report from 1,607 reported Thursday. In Tulsa County, COVID hospitalizations dropped to 456 reported Monday from a record 504 reported Aug. 23.
Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department executive director, said his epidemiologists are identifying a high volume of new cases in schools, which he said haven't been open long enough to truly feel the full effects.
"That's one of our definite hot spots," Dart said during a city COVID-19 briefing. "Once again, we do continue to do contact tracing on all of the cases that are reported to us.
"Many people aren't entirely forthcoming, but we've gotten a lot of information that at this juncture right now schools, I think, are one of our highest spots where we're definitely seeing exposure and infection."
Similarly, Saint Francis Health System's COVID hospitalizations have leveled off or slightly declined.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, said there were 270 COVID inpatients across its system Monday. That figure has been in the 265 to 285 range for 10 to 14 days now.
Robertson said the virus often will have brief plateaus for a week or two before infections rise and ultimately generate more hospital admissions.
"We don't believe we're out of the woods yet, although we do believe that it's at least a positive that the number of patients that are being admitted has been stable," Robertson said.
Both Dart and Robertson highlighted test positivity as a key metric. Oklahoma has been among the five worst states in the U.S. for that data point since July, when the delta variant began spreading like wildfire across the state.
Oklahoma's latest test positivity rate — 20.8% as of federal data Friday — is more than double the national average and in the red zone.
Positivity is the percentage of COVID tests conducted that are confirmed positive for the virus. A higher percentage is a reflection of greater community spread that isn't being captured by testing and a potential harbinger of increasing confirmed cases to come.
"At the end of the day what really matters is the test positivity rate," Robertson said. "That obviously has stayed high in our region, and consequently we need to not let our guard down, because we're not out of the woods by any means."
Ascension St. John Health System reported 143 COVID inpatients across its system on Monday, a decrease of 15 from Friday. A week ago that figure was at 184, with its most recent peak at 191 patients on Aug. 13.
Hillcrest HealthCare System reported 123 COVID inpatients in its system Monday, down from 143 earlier this month.
In a joint statement Monday, three Oklahoma City hospital systems reported no available intensive care beds and a fourth reported no more beds available for COVID patients.
That shared update on lack of bed availability from INTEGRIS Health, Mercy, OU Health and SSM Health St. Anthony is the same as the group's first release Friday.
"The health systems will provide a joint update every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until our health care community begins to see relief from this current surge," the statement says.
Robertson addressed ICU capacity in the Saint Francis Health System during its weekly COVID briefing Monday.
"We will always have the ability to care for somebody who's critically ill who shows up in one of our hospitals and needs to be taken care of," Robertson said. "While we have a set number of ICU rooms and ICU beds, we do have capacity to expand should we need to into areas that would be less traditional."
Robertson said pre- and post-surgery areas and operating rooms can serve as ICU rooms. Saint Francis hasn't reached that point yet, he said, and doesn't project that it will happen.