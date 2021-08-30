Schools are COVID-19 hot spots in Tulsa County as experts caution that declining hospitalizations don't mean peak is past

Robertson said the virus often will have brief plateaus for a week or two before infections rise and ultimately generate more hospital admissions.

"We don't believe we're out of the woods yet, although we do believe that it's at least a positive that the number of patients that are being admitted has been stable," Robertson said.

Both Dart and Robertson highlighted test positivity as a key metric. Oklahoma has been among the five worst states in the U.S. for that data point since July, when the delta variant began spreading like wildfire across the state.

Oklahoma's latest test positivity rate — 20.8% as of federal data Friday — is more than double the national average and in the red zone.

Positivity is the percentage of COVID tests conducted that are confirmed positive for the virus. A higher percentage is a reflection of greater community spread that isn't being captured by testing and a potential harbinger of increasing confirmed cases to come.

"At the end of the day what really matters is the test positivity rate," Robertson said. "That obviously has stayed high in our region, and consequently we need to not let our guard down, because we're not out of the woods by any means."