School finance chiefs call on state leaders to intervene before hike in funding to Epic Charter Schools

That means some districts typically see their funding docked when all of those factors are considered. But financial fallout is looming for many school districts across the state because of parents looking to forgo any in-school instruction for 2020-21 amid the pandemic.

“Increasing funding to a for-profit business while many traditional public schools and tax payers in Oklahoma will be undergoing significant financial losses seems illogical, irresponsible, and unfair to both the children of the State of Oklahoma and taxpayers,” reads the the letter addressed to Hofmeister, as well as Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Mike Hunter. “Please consider taking swift and appropriate actions to stop the loss of State Funds that are badly needed by so many but exploited by so few. While we intend no harm to the students or teachers of Epic virtual charter schools that financial actions may cause, providing increased funding to the organization does not seem like a viable solution either.”