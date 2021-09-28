School classrooms have most COVID-19 cases among high-risk settings, says Tulsa Health Department

School classrooms are experiencing the most COVID-19 cases among high-risk settings in Tulsa County, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
Kelly VanBuskirk, who is THD’s COVID-19 response incident commander, said Monday that children ages 5-17 are the second-largest demographic of COVID patients in Tulsa County since mid-August. VanBuskirk said 6.7% of new hospital admissions of Tulsa County residents for COVID from Sept. 19-25 were for patients ages 4 and younger.
“It’s hard to social distance in those (classroom) settings,” said VanBuskirk, who filled in for Executive Director Bruce Dart during the city of Tulsa’s COVID update briefing. “So it’s within that age group within the schools that it’s being spread.”
High-risk settings are considered to be places where social distancing is challenging because of prolonged contact, such as child care, congregate housing, food service, health care and nursing homes, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
VanBuskirk also noted that the 35-and-younger group account for 13.3% of new COVID hospital admissions.
The ages 18-35 demographic holds the largest share of cases in Tulsa County at 29.6%, she said.
The state reported Monday that the three-day average of COVID hospitalizations in Tulsa County was 320, which is down 15% from a week ago and 37% from the record 504 on Aug. 23.
There were an average of 89 COVID patients in intensive care units, 14% below a week ago and 33% below the high of 154 reported Aug. 24.
“COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline slowly but remain elevated,” VanBuskirk said.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said that about 14% of hospitalized patients in Tulsa County late last week were infected with COVID-19. That’s half of the 27.9% it was in mid-August during the delta surge’s local peak.
The low point came in June at 1%.
Tulsa County’s seven-day average of COVID deaths was nearly six a day, according to the latest state data released Wednesday.
THD’s ZIP code map of COVID spread in Tulsa County has three in dark red, 27 in red, 11 in orange and one in yellow.
The high point in the delta surge was reported Aug. 18, when 14 ZIP codes were in dark red and 26 were red, with the remaining two in orange.
Dr. Mark Frost, chief medical officer for Saint Francis Health System, reported that 195 inpatients were hospitalized for COVID there.
Frost said 134 of those inpatients have been hospitalized for at least 10 days and that about 60 patients have been hospitalized for more than a month.
“We do have some patients that remain on the ventilator for weeks at a time,” Frost said, noting that ventilator use has increased about 40% from January. “That’s very unfortunate, but with younger people getting the virus they’re more apt to survive and require a ventilator for long term than in the early stages of the pandemic, when the very elderly and the frail — they didn’t survive on the ventilator for these periods of time.”
