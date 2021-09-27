School classrooms have most COVID-19 cases among high-risk settings in Tulsa County, says Tulsa Health Department

There were an average of 89 COVID patients in intensive care units, 14% below a week ago and 33% below the high of 154 reported Aug. 24.

"COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline slowly but remain elevated," VanBuskirk said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said that about 14% of hospitalized patients in Tulsa County late last week were infected with COVID-19. That's half of the 27.9% it was in mid-August during the delta surge's local peak.

The low point came in June at 1%.

Tulsa County's seven-day average of COVID deaths was nearly six a day, according to the latest state data released Wednesday.

THD's ZIP code map of COVID spread in Tulsa County has three in dark red, 27 in red, 11 in orange and one in yellow. The high point in the delta surge was reported Aug. 18, when 14 ZIP codes were in dark red and 26 were red, with the remaining two in orange.

Dr. Mark Frost, chief medical officer for Saint Francis Health System, reported that 195 inpatients were hospitalized for COVID there.

Frost said 134 of those inpatients have been hospitalized for at least 10 days and that about 60 patients have been hospitalized for more than a month.