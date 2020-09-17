School-age coronavirus infections outnumber oldest demographic for the past two weeks in Tulsa County

The White House Coronavirus Task Force report on Sept. 13 recommended that areas in the red or yellow zones "use standard metrics to determine school learning options and capacity limits for bars and indoor dining."

Tulsa and Tulsa County have been in the red for high rates of COVID-19 spread since the weekly reports first listed both on July 14.

Dart said the White House uses standard measures to make specific recommendations that local data indicate isn't applicable to what is happening here.

He said some of the task force's information is pertinent but that its data isn't as timely as what THD collects. He noted that THD is developing a zip code-level risk assessment map based on more timely data to help inform Tulsans of local hazards.

"Frankly, I'm not sure how it's interpreted based on what's happening here in Tulsa," Dart said of the White House reports. "It's interpreted based on some metrics they set, but it doesn't always connect with what the data is telling us is occurring here."

Dart reminded Tulsans that THD doesn't charge for COVID-19 testing. He noted that testing numbers are down and public health officials still encourage people to get tested if they think they might have been exposed to the disease.