With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic triggering changes in the U.S. tax code, more Tulsans are seeking help from professionals before the filing deadline Tuesday.

More than 4,000 local taxpayers have booked appointments with Goodwill’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, which doubled its number of locations in the Tulsa area to help keep up with demand, officials said.

“There have been a lot of changes in the tax code this year that are causing people problems, or at least causing them to worry,” said Karla Davis, Goodwill’s vice president of administration and chief financial officer.

“A couple of changes have been scary to people, so it kind of makes them want to not do it themselves.”

Changes include: no extra child tax credit, no extra earned income credit and no expansion of the age range for the earned income credit, Davis said.

“The last of the pandemic-era tax boosts ended,” she said. “Everybody is trying to make sure that they can maximize their refund. So they want it done by somebody who knows what they're doing.”

So far this year, the average federal tax refund has already dropped 11% to $2,972, according to the IRS. And the average could drop even more as people continue to file returns, considering that the people who file early tend to be the ones who expect bigger returns, officials said.

Self-file for free If you earned less than $73,000 in 2022 and want to self-prepare your state and federal returns at no cost, go to myfreetaxes.com. Goodwill Industries and the Greater Tulsa Area United Way are referral partners for TaxSlayer VITA/TCE free online software.

“There are people out there who are very qualified to do their own taxes, and there's a lot of good software out there that's made it easier,” said Eileen Ryan Bradshaw, president and CEO of LIFE Senior Services.

“But for many of us, myself included, the idea of doing my own taxes induces a lot of fear. It's not something I want to do. The stakes seem kind of high when you think about making a mistake.”

Nearly 1,700 people have used LIFE’s free Tax Assistance Program for seniors this year.

“We have been very busy,” Bradshaw said.

“It takes away some of the nervousness. You don’t have to wake up in the middle of the night wondering if you remembered to include this or that.”

This year’s tax deadline comes Tuesday, three days later than usual thanks to April 15 falling on a Saturday while Monday marks a local holiday in Washington, D.C.

Here are some key changes to look for in 2022 tax returns:

Child tax credit

In 2021, Congress boosted the Child Tax Credit for one year through the American Rescue Plan, increasing the maximum credit from $2,000 up to $3,600 for children under 6, and $3,000 for children 6 through 17. The 2022 tax credit reverts to $2,000 per child, though Biden has proposed expanding it back to the $3,600 maximum for the next fiscal year.

Child and dependent care expenses

An American Rescue Plan increase on the maximum amount of care expenses you’re allowed to claim for a child or dependent also expired in 2022, dropping the maximum credit from $8,000 to $3,000 per person.

Charitable deductions

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act under then-President Donald Trump nearly doubled the standard deduction, eliminating the incentive for 90% of filers to itemize and claim charitable expenses as deductions. During the first two years of the pandemic, Congress gave charities a boost by allowing donors to claim an above-the-line deduction of up to $300 — even if they didn’t itemize. The added charitable deduction has expired, as well, for the 2022 tax year.