Scammers lure potential renters using fake ads with real property photos, Tulsa police warn

Tulsa Police are warning of an increase in rental scams targeting responders to online ads and sharing tips on how to avoid being duped.

The scammers use photographs stolen from legitimate sites like Zillow to create a fake online marketplace listing, according to a TPD social media post Friday.

Those who respond to the fake ad might then be offered a tempting incentive for paying a large deposit or several months' rent up front, often requested via money transfer apps or gift cards.

"In the end, you have just sent a scammer thousands of dollars for a property you thought you were renting, only to find out that property was never for rent in the first place," police said. "It was actually for sale by the actual homeowner, or through a real estate firm."

Several other red flags can indicate a rental scam, including being denied a tour inside the rental before paying a deposit, or receiving excuses as to why the inside of the property is inaccessible.

"The scammer will have a believable story about how they are 'out of town' or deployed in the military so they cannot physically let you inside to see the property," police said.

Potential renters are warned never to make a payment to someone they've never met in person, in addition to thinking twice about listings from individuals on an online marketplace.

"Do extensive research on the prospective property you wish to rent," police said. "If the property owner does not match the person you are attempting to rent from, cease all communication."

Tulsa County Assessor’s Office helps potential renters with this research through its website, assessor.tulsacounty.org.

Victims of a rental scam are encouraged to file a report at tulsapolice.org.