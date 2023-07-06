City offers repair grants workshop

The City of Tulsa has received HUD assistance to provide grants of up to $7,500 to help homeowners with emergency repairs related to last month's severe storm.

To assist homeowners in applying for the grant, the City of Tulsa’s Department of City Experience will offer a workshop 3-5 p.m. July 11 at Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Road.

Emergency Repair Grants do not require repayment and are meant to repair conditions that threaten the health and safety of occupants.

Assistance includes grants for:

• Electrical

• Plumbing

• Roofs

• Heating

• Air conditioning

• Sewer line repair

To qualify, eligible homeowners who meet income guidelines must complete an application and return it to the City of Tulsa for review and verification.

Applications can be found at cityoftulsa.org/winhousing.

Residents can also call 918-576-5552 to request an application or to ask questions.