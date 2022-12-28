Saying goodbye: Remembering those we lost in 2022

Here are a few of the Tulsans and other Oklahomans we lost in the past 12 months.

Sally Frasier

An advocate for libraries nationally and in Oklahoma, Frasier enjoyed a long, influential relationship with the Tulsa City-County Library.

She served 34 years, from 1985 to 2019, on its oversight body, the Tulsa City-County Library Commission, and in that time had chaired not only the commission itself but most of its committees.

Frasier’s volunteering included many other causes and concerns.

She was for years one of Tulsa County’s most prominent Democrats and political party voices. She chaired the 1st District Democratic Committee for several years and was a delegate to several presidential nominating conventions.

Frasier died Aug. 21. She was 80.

James Halligan

A former Oklahoma State University president and state senator, Halligan led OSU from 1994 to 2002 during an era of growth and revival for the school.

The growth included expanding OSU’s presence in Tulsa. Halligan was instrumental in the launch of OSU-Tulsa, made possible in 1998 by the transfer to OSU of the former University Center at Tulsa campus.

Halligan faced perhaps no greater challenge at OSU than consoling a campus reeling in the aftermath of tragedy. Following the 2001 plane crash that killed 10 members of the OSU basketball family, he was a comforting presence as he attended and participated in memorials for the victims.

A Republican, he served two terms in the Oklahoma Senate, from 2008 to 2016, before opting not to run again. He was remembered as a political moderate and advocate for education.

Halligan died Oct. 25. He was 86.

Jim Hartz

An Emmy Award-winning television journalist from Tulsa, Hartz was an NBC correspondent and “Today” show co-anchor with Barbara Walters, reporting on some of the biggest news stories of his era.

He co-anchored the “Today” show on NBC from 1974 to 1977. He returned for a special appearance in 2014 to help celebrate the morning show’s 60th anniversary.

Hartz, who between NBC and PBS spent nearly 30 years in television, won several Emmy awards over his career, including for his coverage of the Apollo moon missions and 1973 Arab-Israeli War.

A graduate of Central High School and the University of Tulsa, Hartz, who lived in Alexandria, Virginia, maintained close ties to Oklahoma throughout his life. He was a longtime member and chairman of the Will Rogers Memorial Commission.

Hartz died April 17. He was 82.

Dale McNamara

A legendary women’s golf pioneer, McNamara started the University of Tulsa’s women’s golf program from scratch in 1974 and coached the team from its inception until 2000, also serving as assistant athletic director during much of that time.

Along the way, she led the squad to four national championships, including two in one year, and was coach to future golf legend Nancy Lopez.

McNamara’s impact on the women’s golf world extended far beyond Tulsa, and she was instrumental in bringing the first NCAA Championship tournament to town in 1999.

She was 1985 National Coach of the Year, after Tulsa won eight of 13 tournaments and finished second at the NCAA Championship. She was inducted into the TU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996.

McNamara died Oct. 30. She was 86.

Dwain Midget

A longtime city staff member who served under eight different Tulsa mayors, Midget’s career at the city began with a summer job on a garbage truck in the early 1970s. A decade later, in 1984, Midget went to work for the city full time.

Over the next nearly 40 years — decked out with colorful bow ties and a disarming smile — he held leadership roles in eight mayoral administrations — those of Terry Young, Dick Crawford, Rodger Randle, Susan Savage, Bill LaFortune, Kathy Taylor, Dewey Bartlett and G.T. Bynum.

Midget had worked as director of the Working in Neighborhoods Department since 2008. Previous roles with the city included leadership positions in community development, planning and human rights. For many years, he was the city’s representative on the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.

Midget died Aug. 2. He was 68.

Jay O’Meilia

A Tulsa-based sculptor and painter whose works are in more than 500 private and public collections throughout the world, O’Meilia was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1999.

He earned national acclaim for his ability to capture on canvas and in bronze both the dramatic as well as the intimate moments of life.

O’Meilia’s best-known Tulsa sculptures include “Oklahoma Indian Ballerina,” which stands on the Williams Green downtown next to the Tulsa PAC; “Roughnecks,” in Tulsa’s Mid-Continent Building; and “...With My Life if Necessary,” at the Tulsa Police Academy. “Oil Patch Warrior,” which is in England’s Sherwood Forest and honors Oklahoma workers who helped provide oil for Great Britain during World War II, was O’Meilia’s first international monument.

He also collaborated with fellow artist Bill Sowell on the sculptures at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial in Oklahoma City.

Julius Pegues

A product of Tulsa Public Schools and one of Booker T. Washington High School’s proudest alums, Pegues parlayed a talent for basketball into an engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a career in the aerospace industry. He was Pitt’s first Black player and a pioneering figure in several endeavors.

In recent decades, Pegues was best known for his work to memorialize Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre and the history and culture of Black Tulsans through the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation. Pegues was chairman of the center, which hosts an annual dinner for Tulsans from across the city and sponsors a national symposium on reconciliation and understanding on the massacre’s anniversary.

It was largely through Pegues’ work that John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park came into existence, and his efforts laid the groundwork for the Greenwood Rising history center at Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue.

As a longtime member of the Tulsa Development Authority, Pegues was involved in north Tulsa and downtown revitalization. Sometimes at odds with final decisions, he nevertheless proved a persistent and effective voice for north Tulsa.

He also was chairman of the Tulsa Airport Authority and is among those credited with saving the 100 block of North Greenwood Avenue from the wrecking ball.

Pegues died March 29. He was 86.

Keith Rapp

Reelected to a six-year term in 2020, Rapp was the longest-serving judge on the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals at the time of his death.

He had been a member of the court for 38 years, after first being appointed in 1984 by Gov. George Nigh.

An aerospace engineer involved in some of NASA’s highest profile projects before he switched to law, Rapp started his legal career as a public defender in Tulsa. He also served as a city prosecutor in Broken Arrow, a municipal judge in Bixby and an alternate municipal judge for the city of Tulsa.

He was a district judge before his appointment to the state Court of Civil Appeals.

Although comparatively short compared with his tenure on the bench, Rapp’s aerospace career came at an eventful time. An engineer specializing in guidance and navigation systems, he had parts in some of the era’s top space missions, including NASA’s Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and SkyLab projects.

Rapp died Aug. 16. He was 88.

Saint Francis mass shooting victims

A mass shooting June 1 on the Saint Francis Hospital campus left four people dead and a community in mourning.

The slain included Dr. Preston Phillips, 59; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love, 73.

Phillips, an orthopedic surgeon, was described as a “gentle giant” — a doctor with elite, Ivy League medical training who never failed to greet someone in passing and made his clinic staff feel a part of his and his wife’s family, complete with annual Christmas dinners. Phillips also participated in frequent medical missions in Africa; had been lead physician for Tulsa’s former WNBA team; and was a member of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation board.

Husen, a Ponca City native, had worked for many years as a physical therapist before pursuing her medical degree. She graduated from OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2004.

Glenn was a receptionist in Phillips’ office. She had worked there for the past several years and had worked in the medical field for nearly two decades.

Love, a retired Army sergeant, was accompanying his wife, Deborah Love, to the doctor’s office on the day of the shooting. Police hailed him later as a hero for holding a door closed to give others time to escape the gunfire. Family members said Love knew his wife wouldn’t be able to get out of the building fast enough on her own, so he sacrificed his life for her.

Joe Worley

A former Tulsa World executive editor and one of the most respected figures in Oklahoma journalism, Worley led the World newsroom for 19 years, steering it through an era of big change and unprecedented challenges.

He retired in 2014 after 27 years overall at the World and 45 years in journalism.

Worley was also a retired lieutenant colonel for the Oklahoma National Guard and was well known in the state’s military community for his dedication to the Guard.

He served 34 years between Tennessee and Oklahoma units. Worley started as a private before later jumping to the commissioned ranks with a direct appointment to captain.

Worley also had a longtime passion for the work of Pets Helping People. He served as its first board president and was still on its advisory board. The Tulsa nonprofit trains female felons to work in the pet-care industry when they are released from prison.

Worley died April 13. He was 74.

