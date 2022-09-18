Saving Our Kids banquet seeks to fund youth center for at-risk children

Tickets and sponsorships are available for a Saturday banquet seeking to save Tulsa children from lives of poverty and crime.

The Christian Ministers Alliance’s 15th annual Saving Our Kids-Legends banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Doubletree Downtown Tulsa hotel, 616 W. Seventh St.

Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway Mortgage, will be the guest speaker, and the Fayetteville High School Choir will provide music for the night, said the Rev. W.R. Casey Jr., president of the CMA. Dinner is included.

Honorees include current or former Tulsa-area municipal leaders, business executives and media personalities.

The CMA is a 55-year-old Tulsa organization dedicated to serving the north Tulsa community. The nonprofit regularly hosts holiday food and toy drives, school supply drives and monthly food giveaways, and it works with a number of schools to coordinate college scholarships for students.

The banquet’s title comes from the nonprofit’s goal to construct a youth center at Apache Street and Lewis Avenue.

It’s an estimated $7.5 million dream Casey has been working toward for at least the past eight years, but there’s no sign of his hope faltering.

“When you look at the families, you see the need for programs to help them,” Casey said. “My heart is to help those who are less fortunate than others. That’s the heart of the Christian Ministers Alliance, and that’s Jesus’ heart.”

In a fundraising letter, Casey wrote that the underlying causes of juvenile delinquency are no secret: poverty, drugs, single-parent homes, gang involvement and a lack of good role models.

“Kids with nothing to do and nowhere to go after school and weekends and in the summer makes them particularly vulnerable to falling in with a bad crowd and becoming one of Tulsa’s statistics,” Casey wrote. “They need a place to go be involved with healthy and productive activities and be around adults who care.”

A youth center centrally located in north Tulsa would be a place for kids to “get off the streets and out of harm’s way,” “a place where our kids can become the best versions of themselves.”

CMA has acquired 4 acres of land at the intersection, but Casey said he needs three more acres currently occupied by one vacant home and one occupied home, a tire shop and a half-acre empty lot. The extra space would allow for a gym, playground, swimming pool, classroom, computer lab, kitchen, dining room and child care facility.

The nonprofit has received $242,000 in donations so far, Casey said, not including in-kind donations, and he shared a list of donors with the Tulsa World that reached six pages long of prominent area businesses, organizations, foundations and individuals.

“This is what the Lord gave me, and with God all things are possible,” Casey said of the vision. “I think we’re on the verge of it happening, we just need help.”

In his time in ministry, Casey said he’s visited Tulsa homes with no food and no running water. He said Tulsans need to be moved to action so that they don’t fall into the role of the priest or Levite in the Bible parable of the good Samaritan, where each passed by a man in desperate need.

“If you have had all your life and you’ve never had to want anything, then you wouldn’t understand people who don’t have,” Casey said. “We need to reach those who have the deep pockets so they can see the need for those who don’t and help us help them.”

Individual tickets are $100, and tables for 10 are available for $1,000. Booth spaces are available for $250. Corporate sponsorships range from $1,500 to $100,000.

To purchase tickets, a corporate sponsorship or arrange a donation, call Casey at 918-951-7407 or 918-902-1374. Checks should be written to CMA Inc. Building Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK, 74101.