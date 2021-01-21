 Skip to main content
Saturday's Tulane-Tulsa basketball game postponed

Saturday's Tulane-Tulsa basketball game postponed

Memphis vs Tulsa (copy)

Tulsa coach Frank Haith has had two conference home games affected by COVID-19 postponements. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

The University of Tulsa's Saturday game against Tulane has been postponed because of the Green Wave's COVID-19 situation, the American Athletic Conference announced Thursday afternoon.

It is Tulsa's second conference home game affected by the other team's positive test results and contact tracing. The Hurricane's Jan. 9 game against UCF also was postponed.

A replacement date has not been set for either. Tulsa, coming off an 86-59 loss at No. 8 Houston on Wednesday night, is scheduled to next play Jan. 30 at East Carolina, which hasn't had a game in two weeks because of multiple positives that included coach Joe Dooley.

Photos: TU at Houston basketball

Featured video: Kelly Hines on a wild, but successful 2020 season for TU football

