Saturday's Tulane-Tulsa basketball game postponed

The University of Tulsa's Saturday game against Tulane has been postponed because of the Green Wave's COVID-19 situation, the American Athletic Conference announced Thursday afternoon.
It is Tulsa's second conference home game affected by the other team's positive test results and contact tracing. The Hurricane's Jan. 9 game against UCF also was postponed.
A replacement date has not been set for either. Tulsa, coming off an 86-59 loss at No. 8 Houston on Wednesday night, is scheduled to next play Jan. 30 at East Carolina, which hasn't had a game in two weeks because of multiple positives that included coach Joe Dooley.
