Sate initial jobless claims increase by nearly one-third

State first-time jobless claims increased 31.8% for the week ending Saturday compared to the prior seven-day period, according to a government report.

State officials processed 3,371 initial claims for unemployment benefits the week ending Saturday, according to unrevised data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The prior week — the seven-day period ending Aug. 6 — the state processed 2,557 jobless claims according to revised data. Initially, the DOL reported 3,648 initial claims were filed the week ending Aug. 6.

Meanwhile, continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, were largely flat, declining from 11,261 claims the week ending July 30 to 11,220 claims the following week.

Despite their weekly volatility, initial claims have increased each week since early July, according to the four-week moving average of first-time claims.

The same is true for the four-week moving average of continued claims, which have increased each week since the week ending July 9.

State officials, commenting on figures released a week ago, noted a decline of 921 filings from the prior week.

“This week’s decrease in statewide claims is encouraging,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “As we have seen over the past several weeks, claims numbers continue to fluctuate, so we will remain vigilant in monitoring unemployment trends to ensure we’re providing Oklahomans the services they need.”

The state typically doesn’t comment on jobless figures until one week after they are released when they are subject to revision.

Two other neighboring states — Kansas and Missouri — reported an increase in initial jobless claims along with Oklahoma.

Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas all reported a decline in the number of first-time jobless claims filed during the week ending Saturday, compared to the prior week.

Nationally, first-time jobless claims declined by 2,000 to 250,000 for the week ending Saturday, according to the DOL.