 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sapulpa woman dead in fatal crash on I-44

  • 0

A Sapulpa woman is dead following a collision Saturday morning on Interstate 44, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to initial reports, Heavan McDougal, 23, was driving a 2009 Ford Escape westbound on I-44 , near ½ mile north of west 56th St. near Tulsa when the collision with a semi truck occurred just before 4 a.m. 

McDougal was pinned for approximately 1 hour and had to be extricated by Sapulpa Fire Department. She died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the semi were uninjured. 

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert