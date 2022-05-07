Sapulpa woman dead in fatal crash on I-44

A Sapulpa woman is dead following a collision Saturday morning on Interstate 44, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to initial reports, Heavan McDougal, 23, was driving a 2009 Ford Escape westbound on I-44 , near ½ mile north of west 56th St. near Tulsa when the collision with a semi truck occurred just before 4 a.m.

McDougal was pinned for approximately 1 hour and had to be extricated by Sapulpa Fire Department. She died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the semi were uninjured.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

