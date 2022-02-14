Sapulpa man ejected in fatal crash on Turner Turnpike

A Sapulpa man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a single-car crash early Monday.

Michael Ellis, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene on the Turner Turnpike's eastbound lanes within the Sapulpa city limits after the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said he was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot that drifted off the right side of the road twice before going into a broad slide and rolling multiple times.

Ellis, who troopers said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, according to the OHP.

