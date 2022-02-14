 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sapulpa man ejected in fatal crash on Turner Turnpike
0 Comments

Sapulpa man ejected in fatal crash on Turner Turnpike

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Sapulpa man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a single-car crash early Monday.

Michael Ellis, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene on the Turner Turnpike's eastbound lanes within the Sapulpa city limits after the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said he was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot that drifted off the right side of the road twice before going into a broad slide and rolling multiple times.

Ellis, who troopers said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, according to the OHP.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot
Education

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot

  • Updated

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night by the Tulsa County Election Board, no candidates received a majority of the votes cast in the primary elections for Tulsa Public Schools' District 7 or Union Public Schools' Zone 2. Meanwhile, two new school board members were elected outright in Broken Arrow and Catoosa. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert