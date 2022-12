A crash late Monday in Creek County left a 40-year-old Sapulpa man dead, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Jeremy Taylor was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street around 9:30 p.m., troopers said in a preliminary crash report.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the OHP report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details were provided.