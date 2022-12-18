 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sapulpa man, 32, dies in Cherokee County crash

  Updated
  • 0

As fatal crashes rise, OHP says most are preventable: 'People are driving too fast for those roadways'

A Sapulpa man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Cherokee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Aaron Roberts, 32, died in the crash about 4:50 p.m. on a county road about 20 miles south of Tahlequah, troopers reported.

He was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan west when the vehicle was traveling at a speed too fast to negotiate a curve to the left and it left the road, then over-corrected to the right and hit a tree.

Roberts was ejected from the vehicle about 22 feet and was pronounced dead a the scene, the OHP said.

There was an odor of alcohol following the crash, troopers reported. Roberts was not wearing a seat belt.

