Sandlot Sundays at Lacy Park are about more than baseball for these diehards

“I just didn’t know how much I was missing it,” said Verduzco, 40. “It was like such a part of my life all the way until I was 18, and then all of a sudden, one day, it’s over, and you never get to do it again.”

Verduzco’s wife, Bethanie Verduzco, said it’s hard to put into words how much playing with the Rumblers has meant to her husband

“Baseball was always his life growing up. He’s the type of kid that would sleep with his bat and glove … still does,” she said with a laugh. “He lives for this, it has given him so much life and joy.”

Blake Cottey, 37, grew up playing baseball in Alabama and Missouri. But prior to joining the Rumblers, he hadn’t picked up a baseball since he was 17.

“I tried doing the softball thing, and it wasn’t quite what I was looking for personally,” Cottey said. “I just love the hardball and stealing bases … it’s been, honestly, like my church.”

He wears his Sunday best to the games, too. His brother-in-law, former Major League player Orlando Merced, gave him one of his old first baseman’s mitts to use.

“This was his glove when he played on the Cubs,” Cottey said.