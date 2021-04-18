Sandlot Sundays at Lacy Park are about more than baseball for these diehards

The baseball played at Lacy Park every Sunday is beautiful.
It’s beautiful because Sandlot Sundays bring together a bunch of men — some old, some young, some fat, some thin, some talented, most not — and gives them the opportunity to fall in love all over again with the sport of their youth.
It’s beautiful because the grass is real, the bats are wooden and the balls are horsehide.
And this is fastpitch baseball. It doesn’t get any better than that.
“I can’t help it if this is where I’m happiest, it really is,” said TreyDon Brown, who scored one of the Tulsa Breeze’s first runs Sunday in their game against the Tulsa Rumblers.
Brown, 46, quickly amended his statement to say he’s actually happiest when he’s with his daughter, and there is no reason to doubt him. But this is a man who drives — often on his motorcycle — 200 miles roundtrip from his home near Calvin in Hughes County to play baseball every Sunday at Lacy Park.
“Something about baseball, man, it’s like no other sport,” Brown said. “I guess you could get addicted to horseshoes, but it don’t give the love back like baseball, does it?”
One could argue that Jake Cornwell has a bit of a baseball addiction. The baseball historian and publisher of Oklahoma Baseball Archive founded the Rumblers with Josh Kampf, a Queens, New York, native and long-suffering Mets fan.
“It was just a bunch of dads who got together,” Cornwell said. “We actually call ourselves ‘The Founding Fathers’ because we are just a bunch of dads who wanted to play baseball, and we are all invested in our families, but we really appreciate the organism that is the sandlot revolution.”
The team’s name pays homage to Tulsa author S.E. Hinton, whose books include The Outsiders and Rumble Fish.
“We are proud Tulsans … that is why our logo is a switchblade, and also why we’re called the Rumblers, it’s kind of an amalgamation of many of her works,” Cornwell said.
The Rumblers were formed in early 2019 out of the Sandlot Sundays Cornwell and Kampf organized in 2018.
When the team’s not playing at Lacy Park at 2134 N. Madison Place in north Tulsa on Sundays, the field reverts to the home of Sandlot Sundays, where everyone and anyone is welcome.
“This is about having fun, competing, getting some exercise, hanging out with your friends,” Kampf said. “But it’s not about trying to be a bad-ass. There are not scouts coming (out).”
But the stories, how they pour out.
Rumblers starting pitcher Bhadri Verduzco hadn’t played baseball since he was in high school in Austin, Texas. Tall and lean, the graphic designer looks like he can throw.
“I just didn’t know how much I was missing it,” said Verduzco, 40. “It was like such a part of my life all the way until I was 18, and then all of a sudden, one day, it’s over, and you never get to do it again.”
Verduzco’s wife, Bethanie Verduzco, said it’s hard to put into words how much playing with the Rumblers has meant to her husband
“Baseball was always his life growing up. He’s the type of kid that would sleep with his bat and glove … still does,” she said with a laugh. “He lives for this, it has given him so much life and joy.”
Blake Cottey, 37, grew up playing baseball in Alabama and Missouri. But prior to joining the Rumblers, he hadn’t picked up a baseball since he was 17.
“I tried doing the softball thing, and it wasn’t quite what I was looking for personally,” Cottey said. “I just love the hardball and stealing bases … it’s been, honestly, like my church.”
He wears his Sunday best to the games, too. His brother-in-law, former Major League player Orlando Merced, gave him one of his old first baseman’s mitts to use.
“This was his glove when he played on the Cubs,” Cottey said.
The Rumblers are more than a band of brothers out to have some fun. They are an established nonprofit trying to do a little good.
A big part of that effort is working with the Lacy Park neighborhood, city officials and the Tulsa Drillers to not only improve the ballpark but to recapture an appreciation for its rich history.
The diamond was once home to the Negro League semi-pro baseball team, the T-Town Clowns.
“This community has a memory of these local heroes, guys that worked in factories 60 hours a week and then got up on the weekend and barnstormed to Bethany, Okemah or whatever, and played ball here” said Rumblers player Bret Spears. “But for the last 20 years or so, to a greater degree, that we could tell, this place has been fairly neglected.”
Spears himself has gone to great lengths to keep the spirit of baseball alive, particularly in his own family. It would surprise no one who spent Sunday afternoon at Lacy Park watching grown men play a child’s game to hear that Spears has his own wonderful baseball story.
His son, who was born the same day the Red Sox won the World Series in 2013, is named Boston.
“He was born in the ... inning when Shane Victorino slapped a three-run double off the (Green) Monster,” Spears said. “And he is a Yankees fan, for real. He loves the Yankees.”
More information is available about the Breeze and the Rumblers on Facebook.
Photos: Sandlot baseball in Tulsa
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
Sandlot baseball
12 months for just $29.99
Featured video