Sand Springs secondary schools going remote through Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 spike

Sand Springs Public Schools announced Wednesday morning it will shift to the district’s distance learning model for secondary schools due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases beginning Thursday through the Thanksgiving break.
“For those of you who are following our district’s data on positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines, you are keenly aware of the rising numbers in our district,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said in a letter to parents. “Last week we saw a significant increase. This week those numbers have continued to increase to a level in which our staff and students’ health and safety must be protected to the greatest extent possible. The ability to adequately staff our classrooms has become a challenge, as well."
The district's weekly data update showed an increase from six confirmed cases on Oct. 30 to 26 cases on Nov. 6 with a sharp increase in active quarantines. During a virtual Q&A, Durkee shared the district had 48 active coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.
Those in grades six through 12 will return to in-person instruction Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving break.
"This decision was made through much deliberation with our leadership team," Durkee said. "We feel this is the right decision, giving our students and staff the time to distance themselves from others while continuing the education process.”
Sand Springs has been meeting in person since the academic year began in late August. SSPS joined Union and Broken Arrow and other school districts around the area that have decided to go virtual with COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout Tulsa County.
Transportation for the elementary students will continue as usual, and the district will provide transportation for secondary students who attend Tulsa Technology programs.
Breakfast and lunch programs will continue at Charles Page High School and Clyde Boyd Middle School.
Durkee noted students in the distance learning model are expected to complete assignments while at home. Unlike last spring, when the district first moved to distance learning, assigned work that is not completed may affect student grades.
Durkee said the move to virtual is not ideal but what the district felt best suited the situation.
“While we understand this learning model is not optimal for all students, we are committed to giving our best effort to make sure we continue to meet students’ needs,” Durkee said.
