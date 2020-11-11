Sand Springs secondary schools going remote through Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 spike

Sand Springs Public Schools announced Wednesday morning it will shift to the district’s distance learning model for secondary schools due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases beginning Thursday through the Thanksgiving break.

“For those of you who are following our district’s data on positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines, you are keenly aware of the rising numbers in our district,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said in a letter to parents. “Last week we saw a significant increase. This week those numbers have continued to increase to a level in which our staff and students’ health and safety must be protected to the greatest extent possible. The ability to adequately staff our classrooms has become a challenge, as well."

The district's weekly data update showed an increase from six confirmed cases on Oct. 30 to 26 cases on Nov. 6 with a sharp increase in active quarantines. During a virtual Q&A, Durkee shared the district had 48 active coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

Those in grades six through 12 will return to in-person instruction Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving break.