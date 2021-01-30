 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs police investigate reported homicide

Sand Springs police investigate reported homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

Sand Springs Police are investigating a reported homicide involving adults and children, the department said Saturday. 

Officers were called just before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of West Sunset Lane in what was described as a "critical incident," said Police Chief Mike Carter. 

"At this time there appear to be two adults and two children involved," Carter said in a news release. "Detectives are responding to the incident to begin the investigation of the case and are currently seeking a search warrant for the residence."

No other information has been provided. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News