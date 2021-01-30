Sand Springs police investigate reported homicide

Sand Springs Police are investigating a reported homicide involving adults and children, the department said Saturday.
Officers were called just before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of West Sunset Lane in what was described as a "critical incident," said Police Chief Mike Carter.
"At this time there appear to be two adults and two children involved," Carter said in a news release. "Detectives are responding to the incident to begin the investigation of the case and are currently seeking a search warrant for the residence."
No other information has been provided.