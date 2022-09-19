Sand Springs parks director named to lead River Parks Authority

The River Parks Authority announced Monday evening that Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards will be its new executive director and CEO.

The announcement follows the impending retirement of longtime River Parks Authority Executive Director Matt Meyer.

“After conducting a national search, the search committee came to a unanimous decision that Jeff is the right leader for River Parks Authority,” said Marvin Jones, the authority’s board chairman. “He is highly respected in the community and has a work ethic and passion for outdoor recreation that is unmatched.”

Edwards is a certified parks and recreation professional with 19 years of management experience. He specializes in design, construction, project management, park maintenance, recreational activities, community events, fiscal budgeting and long-range master planning and fundraising, according to the authority.

“I have known Jeff for about 15 years, and he is a true parks and recreation professional,” Meyer said. “He’s been a great leader for Sand Springs Parks and Recreation. He is well-respected and brings high energy and good character to the organization.”

Edwards began working for the city of Sand Springs in 2005 and has led its Parks and Recreation Department since December 2017.

He said Monday evening that he is “sad to leave a workplace where fellow employees really feel like close family members” but that “the opportunity to serve as the next executive director and CEO of Tulsa’s River Parks is beyond exciting for me personally and professionally.”

“I would put this position as one of the top three parks and recreation jobs in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.

Edwards said he is proud to become only the third person to lead the River Parks Authority, an entity that began in 1974 under Jackie Bubenik, who was succeeded by Meyer in June 2003.

“That’s inspiring because you see stability there,” Edwards said, adding that he’s eager for “the opportunity to continue this passion of mine to provide more to the community — whatever community I’m working for.”

“Really, the Arkansas River is what we’re trying to highlight here,” he said, adding that while he isn’t looking to “mimic” city or county parks, “we need to be cohesive.”

River Parks is a public-private partnership between Tulsa County and the city of Tulsa, which provide most funding for day-to-day operations, with additional funding from private benefactors.

Edwards is a board member and past president of the Oklahoma Parks and Recreation Society and has received numerous accolades while working for the city of Sand Springs, including being named Employee of the Year.

An outdoorsman and athlete, Edwards completed the Ironman Tulsa triathlon in May.

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter said he wishes nothing but the best for Edwards.

“That’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so we’re just really happy for him,” he said, adding that Edwards “is still going to be a great asset to the city because we partner with River Parks.”

“To know that River Parks saw in Jeff what we do is just a testament to who he is.”

Jones said the River Parks Authority board is thankful to Meyer for his “many years of excellent service to the community” and is “excited for the future of River Parks.”

Meyer, who announced his retirement March 17, said then that he hoped to retire in September but would be willing to work with his successor for as long as needed.

Edwards said it looks like that transition will take place over the next month or so.

“The future is bright (for River Parks),” Meyer said in March. “I am not leaving because things are bad.”