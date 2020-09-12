 Skip to main content
Sand Springs man killed in motorcycle crash

Sand Springs man killed in motorcycle crash

A Sand Springs man died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Troopers are still investigating what caused the crash but say Jason Fincannon, 22, was killed on his 2014 Harley Davidson about 2:25 a.m. on 41st Street South at North 137th West Avenue. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report. 

The other vehicle involved was a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old girl also of Sand Springs, the report states. The girl was not injured. 

Both driver's conditions at the time are under investigation, but troopers reported the roadway was dry and the weather was cloudy. 

