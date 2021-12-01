 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs man dies in I-44 crash; second to be killed on interstate this week
0 Comments

Sand Springs man dies in I-44 crash; second to be killed on interstate this week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Sand Springs man became at least the second person to die on Interstate 44 in Tulsa this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near U.S. 75 in west Tulsa about 9 p.m., a preliminary report states.

Troopers continue to investigate what caused the crash but say Mark Utry, 59, died at the scene while driving a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck. 

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a tractor-trailer, was reportedly not injured. 

Utry was wearing his seatbelt but was partially ejected, troopers reported. Whether he was pinned, as well as his condition at the time of the crash, remain under investigation. 

Troopers were called on Monday morning to investigate what appeared to be a body in the east bound lanes of Interstate 44 near Oklahoma 51 in midtown Tulsa. 

In a later preliminary report, troopers stated the pedestrian was likely hit about 11 p.m. the night before. 

That victim has not yet been identified, nor has any driver of any vehicle that hit them. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four injured after WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert