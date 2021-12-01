Sand Springs man dies in I-44 crash; second to be killed on interstate this week

A Sand Springs man became at least the second person to die on Interstate 44 in Tulsa this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near U.S. 75 in west Tulsa about 9 p.m., a preliminary report states.

Troopers continue to investigate what caused the crash but say Mark Utry, 59, died at the scene while driving a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a tractor-trailer, was reportedly not injured.

Utry was wearing his seatbelt but was partially ejected, troopers reported. Whether he was pinned, as well as his condition at the time of the crash, remain under investigation.

Troopers were called on Monday morning to investigate what appeared to be a body in the east bound lanes of Interstate 44 near Oklahoma 51 in midtown Tulsa.

In a later preliminary report, troopers stated the pedestrian was likely hit about 11 p.m. the night before.

That victim has not yet been identified, nor has any driver of any vehicle that hit them.

