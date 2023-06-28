Local fireworks regulations

Tulsa: No permits; illegal to use, possess, sell or transport inside city limits; fine up to $1,200 plus court costs or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both

Bixby: Permits $20 at Bixby City Hall, 116 W. Needles Ave.; valid 3-11 p.m. July 2-4; violations $350 plus court costs

Broken Arrow: Permits $22 online or at Broken Arrow City Hall, 220 S. First St.; valid 3-11 p.m. July 3-4; use outside of valid hours $500 fine; ordinance violation $225 plus court costs

Claremore: Permits $25 at City Clerk’s Office in Claremore City Hall, 104 S. Muskogee Ave., and $26 online; valid noon-11 p.m. July 3-5; violations $200 plus court costs

Jenks: Permits $20 for individual families at Jenks City Hall, 211 N. Elm St., or at firework stands; $50 for groups/neighbors (group permits must be bought at City Hall); valid noon-11.p.m. July 3-4; violations $200 plus court costs

Owasso: No permits; illegal to sell, use or display fireworks inside the city limits (exception for sparklers, fountains and all such types of fireworks that are not explosive or noise-making and are stationary); violations $210

Sand Springs: No permits for 2023; violations $171 plus court costs

Sapulpa: Permits $25 at Sapulpa City Hall, 425 E. Dewey Ave.