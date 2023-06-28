SAND SPRINGS — Citing concerns about the flammability of dried-out storm debris still littering rooftops, Sand Springs officials announced this week that the city will issue no more fireworks permits this year and will rescind those already purchased, effectively banning private fireworks use in the city.
Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to ready the storm-ravaged Case Community Park to host the city’s traditional Independence Day celebration and fireworks show on Monday.
Following a robust discussion with city councilors, City Manager Mike Carter made the decision to suspend the annual fireworks permit program. He said the question of whether to suspend individual fireworks privileges had been raised in a number of corners around the city.
“There’s a lot of concern from citizens about us continuing with the plan to allow fireworks permits with all this debris out there,” he told councilors at their regular monthly meeting Monday night.
He said Fire Chief Jeremy Wade told him that “with the amount of debris some people still have on roofs — if you get an air-launched firework that gets on somebody’s roof and it gets trapped under some debris, especially if it’s had a week at 100 degrees to dry out — that we could cause fires.”
City Planner Brad Bates said the city issued 258 of the $20 permits last year, selling probably 200 of them in the final two or three days leading up to the Independence Day holiday.
The permits allow residents age 18 or older to discharge fireworks at their residences only during certain hours July 3-4. Roughly 20 permits already had been purchased this year.
The city’s website notes that the city “may cancel or revoke this permit for violations of any federal, state or local law or regulation; or if its issuance constitutes a detriment to the public health, safety or welfare.”
Police officers and firefighters will patrol the city and enforce the decision, Carter said, adding that officers will have the discretion to issue warnings instead of citations.
“But if we see people that ignore this and they’ve endangered people, and especially if there’s a fire, they can count on a ticket,” he said.
City Councilor Brian Jackson questioned the effectiveness of such an action.
“I still believe we’re going to have a number of folks — regardless of if you say yea or nay — they’re still going to do it,” he said.
Jackson noted that the revenue from the permits traditionally has been used to subsidize the cost of patrols and enforcement, so he questioned whether it wouldn’t be better to continue as usual rather than eliminate the revenue source.
“The only down side to that that I would point out is when we do the permits, there’s that tacit approval,” Carter replied. “We’re saying that it’s OK; that we think it’s safe to do.
“This is really from a public safety standpoint,” he said, pointing out that the city has never had a fireworks-related structure fire. “Should we continue it and have people say, ‘Well, the city said it’s safe to do,’ with us knowing that there’s that hazard there?”
Wade, the city’s fire chief, said the situation is a “no-win.”
“If you cancel it, you don’t love the country,” he said. “If you don’t (cancel the permits) and something catches on fire, people are going to say, ‘Why did you allow this to happen?’”
“Does the brush pose a hazard? Yes,” he said. “Do I think it’s going to burn down 10 houses? Probably not. But there’s a chance.”
He noted that fireworks permits were issued last year for only a little more than 3% of the city’s households.
Wade recalled speaking with one man recently who wanted the city to halt residential fireworks use this year even though the man himself had already purchased $250 worth of fireworks.
“He said, ‘One year’s not going to kill us. We’ll do it again next year,’” Wade said. “To me he’s being reasonable.”