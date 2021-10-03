Sand Springs family's COVID battle leaves uncertainty in its wake

He said he’s hoping he can go back in a couple of weeks, but he’s still using supplemental oxygen at home, and he tires out easily.

He has lost 45 pounds and a lot of muscle mass, he said, adding that his lungs still feel bad.

“I’m limited, and I have to take frequent breaks,” he said. “It’s just going to be a process to get back to where I was.”

Taber wasn’t vaccinated before he came down with COVID-19, and he said he still is not certain that he ever will be.

“As far as where I’m at now, (I’m trying to figure out) how does the natural immunity and vaccine go together,” he said.

He said he is communicating with his doctors.

“It’ll just be something that we have to look at,” he said. “I’m open to the research and the conversation with them.”

He is frustrated that the loudest voices on both sides of the debate are the only ones being heard.

“I’ve seen too many people who are pitting people against each other,” he said.

“I still think there needs to be more study before certain people do take it. I still think people need to look at the studies,” he said.