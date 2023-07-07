Salvation Army officials teamed up with volunteers Friday in an effort to give away 1,000 donated food boxes to families in need, including those affected by the recent storms and power outages.

Kim Falcon, Salvation Army director of development, said the shipment of donated items arrived Wednesday via two tractor-trailer rigs, arranged through a Salvation Army network agency in Atlanta in partnership with Midwest Food Bank.

Following the June 18 storm, which left thousands of people across the Tulsa area without power for days, the organization was sent an initial shipment of 1,000 food boxes that first week.

At the city’s request, that shipment was given to Tulsa Public Schools, Falcon said.

When the organization’s leaders learned this week that a second shipment was coming, they began looking for help to distribute the items. They contacted Cox Communications, whose employees have volunteered with The Salvation Army previously, including for its holiday program.

“It actually paired up perfectly. We were looking for something, and they needed volunteers,” said Jason Horton, one of the Cox volunteers assisting Friday.

Tulsa Salvation Army officials are no strangers to disaster response. A team from Tulsa has been deployed elsewhere multiple times in the past two years, including in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Falcon said.

“Every Army location has a disaster team,” she said. “A moment’s notice, and off they go. This time it was in our backyard.”

The organization, a partner of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency response team, focused its efforts the first week after the storm on Sand Springs, which was hard hit by the power outages.

“What we found was the Red Cross and the city were doing a really good job of looking after Tulsa proper. So we picked the Sand Springs area,” Falcon said. “We actually fixed food at our Center of Hope, took it out there and served it. We also went door to door in the neighborhoods, checking on the residents.”

On Friday, the distribution was done drive-through style, with cars pulling into the parking lot and volunteers greeting them and giving them a box of food with a case of bottled water.

Falcon said any boxes not given away would be sent to the area Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs.

“The families they serve were also impacted,” she said.



