Salute to Veterans set for Sunday in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — A Salute to Veterans, an annual program honoring area veterans ahead of Veterans Day, will return for its seventh year on Sunday.

Presented by the Military History Center in Broken Arrow, the event is set for 2 p.m. and will be held at Broken Arrow Public Schools' Kirkland Theater, 808 E. College St.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern will be the guest speaker, with patriotic music by the Tulsa Community Band and songs by 2019 Miss Broken Arrow Maggie Bond.

Admission is free, but donations may be made to the Military History Center at the concert to help cover the cost of the event.

The center, at 112 N. Main St., represents all branches of military service and has artifacts from all of America's major wars. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call 918-794-2712 or visit okmhc.org.

