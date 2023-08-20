A Salina man died in a single-vehicle crash in Mayes County on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Killed was Bailey Ables, 27.

He was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 west on a county road about 4 miles east of Salina just after 6 p.m., when the vehicle departed roadway to the left for an unknown reason, striking a guardrail, overturning a half time and striking a tree, troopers said.

Ables was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not know if he was wearing a seat belt, troopers reported.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, the OHP said.