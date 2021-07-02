Sales at band fireworks stands keep popping, despite supply issues

Across town, Jacob Diaz, a bass clarinet player in Memorial High School’s band, spent his Friday with other students working at a fireworks stand on West 36th Street North across from the Osage Casino-Tulsa.

Within the first hour of business Friday, the students had already sold almost $1,000 worth of explosives.

“Business has been really good,” Diaz said. “We’ve been getting a lot more people these last few days.

“We are almost out of some of our smaller packs. We’ve been really selling these little sack-sized packs for kids.”

Diaz’s band director, Heath Miller, said Memorial’s marching band program gets about 70% of its operating budget through its annual fireworks stand.

Although some of the Memorial stand’s price tags have shifted a little compared to the previous three years the band has sold fireworks, Miller said the sales receipts to date were ahead of where the band was in 2020.

“We’ve been very fortunate that TNT has done such a great job of getting us the fireworks that we need,” Miller said.