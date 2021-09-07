Saint Francis: Youth COVID cases climbing, likely to continue

With the return to school driving it, the escalation of COVID-19 cases among young people is likely to continue into the fall and could well extend beyond that, making for an even more challenging winter, a Tulsa pediatrician said.
“The delta variant is much more transmissible, and the cases (in ages 17 and younger) are escalating,” said Dr. Travis Campbell of the Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis.
From June through August, Saint Francis saw a 6½-times increase in COVID-related hospital admissions among youths, he said. And while the numbers for early September are not yet in, “I would say they are exponentially increasing, and a lot of it has to do with kids getting into school.”
Campbell added, “We'll see moving forward, with more and more school days behind us, if our numbers continue to escalate. I really feel like they will.”
Campbell, who chairs Saint Francis’ Department of Pediatrics, participated in a media conference call Tuesday organized by the hospital to provide a COVID-19 update focusing on the virus’ effects on children.
He was joined by Dr. Cliff Robertson, Saint Francis president and CEO, and Dr. Brad Hardy, a family medicine physician at Warren Clinic.
Campbell said the most susceptible age range among young people currently is 0 to 4 years.
“We're seeing those kids admitted to the hospital 10 times higher compared to the previous COVID infection and winter wave of last year,” he said.
For eligible youth — people age 12 and older are eligible for vaccination — the vaccine clearly is having an impact, Campbell said.
“We do see that it's aiding in the 12 to 17 eligible vaccination population. They're hospitalized at a rate 10 times less than those who are unvaccinated.”
Hardy talked about post-COVID problems.
It remains almost impossible to identify who will suffer serious longer-term effects, he said.
But the picture for younger people is similar to that of adults.
“Younger patients with less comorbidities are less likely to have residual symptoms, which is good,” Hardy said.
Both doctors agreed that masking is important, especially among youths under 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine.
“Personally, I am having my own kids mask at school, and I do support it,” Campbell said.
Hardy added: “Politicians will say that there's inconclusive evidence in regard to how well masking works. But if you ask any clinician, physician, anybody who actually studies science, and there's universal acceptance.”
Robertson reiterated that Saint Francis would support a mask mandate, either locally or more broadly.
“We've said that publicly, and I'll say it again today,” he said. “Masking is a tool that we all have to protect ourselves and our loved ones. It's one of many tools. The vaccine is another tool. So are good old-fashioned hand-washing and social distancing.”
Campbell said that while he’s concerned it could be a bad winter for the pandemic, he’s also optimistic that proactive families can make a difference.
“I think we have a good opportunity right here as pediatric providers and health care providers to provide education and to just talk to families,” he said.
“As long as families are talking about it and coming up with a plan that's healthy and are being diligent for themselves, then I think we'll be in better shape than if we just ignore what the data has been showing us.”
Campbell added that even without a mask mandate in schools, “parents can still make an informed decision, look at the data themselves and talk to pediatricians or the physicians that they trust.”