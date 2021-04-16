Saint Francis taps new president, CEO

Saint Francis Health System announced its new president and CEO Friday.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, currently chief executive officer of CHI Health in Omaha, Nebraska, will take over the posts July 1, succeeding Jake Henry Jr., who is retiring after two decades at the helm.
Robertson is also senior vice president of operations for CommonSpirit Health’s Midwest Division, the nation’s largest nonprofit Catholic health system, as well as an experienced family practice physician, a news release stated.
Robertson brings to Saint Francis more than 20 years experience as a leader in both healthcare and private business, the release stated.
Previously, he served as interim CEO of CHI Health’s St. Luke’s Health System in Houston and as chief operating officer of CHI Franciscan Health in Washington state.
He is a graduate of Ohio State College of Medicine and holds a master’s in business administration from Pacific Lutheran University.
Photos: Saint Francis president, CEO Jake Henry Jr. retires after 19 years
Development proposals making their way through the city’s approval process call for turning the Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue and the Wyndham Hotel at 41st Street and Garnett Avenue into mixed-use developments that would include a market rate and affordable housing with a priority on seniors and veterans.
A Broken Arrow Second Amendment activist filed a federal lawsuit against the city and two police officers alleging he was subject to civil rights violations during his arrest at a park in 2019, though he was not charged with a crime.
Officials say Epic’s own spending reports to the state reflect administrative costs well above statutory limits and school system remains out of compliance with cost accounting mandates for all public schools. #oklaed
Mariely Lopez, who authorities say was "recruited" to help steal a man's gun, has been charged with first-degree felony murder in connection with the death of her alleged accomplice during the robbery.