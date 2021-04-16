 Skip to main content
Saint Francis taps new president, CEO
Saint Francis taps new president, CEO

Dr. Cliff Robertson

 Courtesy

Saint Francis Health System announced its new president and CEO Friday.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, currently chief executive officer of CHI Health in Omaha, Nebraska, will take over the posts July 1, succeeding Jake Henry Jr., who is retiring after two decades at the helm.

Robertson is also senior vice president of operations for CommonSpirit Health’s Midwest Division, the nation’s largest nonprofit Catholic health system, as well as an experienced family practice physician, a news release stated.

Robertson brings to Saint Francis more than 20 years experience as a leader in both healthcare and private business, the release stated.

Previously, he served as interim CEO of CHI Health’s St. Luke’s Health System in Houston and as chief operating officer of CHI Franciscan Health in Washington state.

He is a graduate of Ohio State College of Medicine and holds a master’s in business administration from Pacific Lutheran University.

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

