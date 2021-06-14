Saint Francis South set to begin to $250 million expansion, renovation

A $250 million, multi-year expansion of the Saint Francis Hospital South campus that is set to begin soon will more than double the number of patient beds in the hospital, while renovating and expanding its surgical and other facilities.
“We will be adding approximately 200,000 square feet to this hospital, and our staff and providers are very excited about what we have planned,” said Todd Schuster, vice president and administrator of Saint Francis Hospital South.
“We’re growing our campus to essentially double its present size.”
Officials announced the project Monday. Construction will begin this year, with completion currently slated for 2025.
The 104-bed hospital, located at 10501 E. 91st St., opened in 2008. Renovations have been done previously at the site, but this project marks the first major campus expansion, officials said.
The project will include: a new patient bed tower adding 120 new beds; renovation of surgery services and expansion to eight operating rooms; consolidation of the pre- and post-anesthesia units; and expansion of inpatient physical medicine and rehabilitation services.
As the population in south Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow and the surrounding areas has grown, the facility has done its best to keep up, providing its suburban and rural patients with close-to-home care, officials said.
“We’ll go where we’re needed. We don’t expand for our benefit; we do it for our patients and the community,” said Jake Henry Jr., Saint Francis Health System president and chief executive officer.
In addition to adding more space at Saint Francis South, the goal is to improve on the patient experience.
Key to that, officials said, will be lowering the number of patient transfers out of the hospital to the Yale Avenue campus, while expanding its ability to serve patients from outlying areas.
Also included in the expansion project will be a new main hospital lobby, officials said.
A linear corridor will connect the lobby, the patient bed tower, the emergency department and the parking garage.