Saint Francis South set to begin to $250 million expansion, renovation

A $250 million, multi-year expansion of the Saint Francis Hospital South campus that is set to begin soon will more than double the number of patient beds in the hospital, while renovating and expanding its surgical and other facilities.

“We will be adding approximately 200,000 square feet to this hospital, and our staff and providers are very excited about what we have planned,” said Todd Schuster, vice president and administrator of Saint Francis Hospital South.

“We’re growing our campus to essentially double its present size.”

Officials announced the project Monday. Construction will begin this year, with completion currently slated for 2025.

The 104-bed hospital, located at 10501 E. 91st St., opened in 2008. Renovations have been done previously at the site, but this project marks the first major campus expansion, officials said.

The project will include: a new patient bed tower adding 120 new beds; renovation of surgery services and expansion to eight operating rooms; consolidation of the pre- and post-anesthesia units; and expansion of inpatient physical medicine and rehabilitation services.