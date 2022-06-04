Saint Francis shooting victims remembered at two vigils

About 40 Tulsans gathered Friday evening at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park in a tribute to Dr. Preston Phillips, a member of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation board who was among those killed in Wednesday’s mass shooting in a south Tulsa medical building, and about 100 more gathered at LaFortune Park in memory of the victims.

Phillips, 59, performed back surgery on the shooter, 45-year-old Michael Louis of Muskogee, on May 19 and saw him at his office in the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus the day before the shooting for a follow-up visit. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said police found a letter from Louis making clear that his intent was to kill Phillips for “ongoing pain” following his surgery and he would shoot anyone else who got in his way.

Louis killed Phillips; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; receptionist Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love, 73, of Mannford; before killing himself in Phillips’ office.

At the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, a handful of ministers stood against a wall adjacent to photos of the four victims and the words “peace be still.” The Rev. Gerald Davis of the Church of the Restoration Unitarian Universalist recalled the events of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre as Tulsans circled the Tower of Reconciliation and grieved another tragedy.

Davis said Tulsa lost awesome people because guns were available and emotions were high, and he said he hopes residents will let their anger and hurt compel them to be their best, just as Black Tulsans did 101 years ago in the aftermath of the massacre.

Fellowship Lutheran Church Pastor Kara Farrow said she was angry that, in the past weeks, her sermons have ended in prayer for victims of different mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and Taft. This Sunday, her congregation will pray again, but she said she would rather scream.

“I’d really rather just … yell into the heavens, ‘Really, Jesus? Anything we ask, you’re going to do it?’ Because nothing is happening. It’s not stopping. When will the madness stop?” Farrow said.

Saint Francis nurse Christina Nelson said that in 2000, Phillips encouraged her to pursue nursing school despite the challenges of doing so as a single mother. She described him as a “gentle giant” who would always check in with her about school, and she said he made her feel celebrated when she graduated.

Nelson said she’s shocked that someone could take his life but is thankful that she and others got to know him when he was alive.

At LaFortune Park, just three minutes away from the Natalie Building, a sea of Tulsans in pink shirts — the prominent color on Saint Francis Hospital’s main building — held candles while Oklahoma native Carrie Underwood’s “Amazing Grace” played. Ministers prayed for grace and comfort for the families of each victim, and the event’s organizer, Shannyn Geurin-Burdess, called each attendee a member of the Saint Francis community.

The hospital where lives were taken is a place where many lives have begun, have been saved and have ended. Geurin-Burdess said she is alive because of Saint Francis, and she called on the crowd to show appreciation to first responders and health care workers.

As the event came to a close, Geurin-Burdess told the Tulsa World that she was floored by the number of people in attendance. An event that started small “exploded” in less than 12 hours, and she thanked those who chose to mourn and celebrate the lives of those lost.

To the victims’ families, Geurin-Burdess said the community’s care will not end this week or this month — it will endure.

“We will be here for them throughout time,” she said.

