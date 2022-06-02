Saint Francis shooting victim: Dr. Stephanie Husen, 'down to earth and the sweetest person'

On a whim, Cindy Henry-Welch found a nearly forgotten cell phone number for her old boss, Dr. Stephanie Husen, nine or 10 months ago and dialed it.

Welch’s granddaughter was having a medical issue and even though nearly a decade had passed since they worked together, she still thought of Husen when she thought of who to turn to for advice.

“She answered and I said 'Do you remember me?' She said, 'Of course, Cindy, I will never forget you!'” Welch recalled. "She saved us again."

Welch, who now lives in Morrison — a small town in Noble County, about 15 miles north of Stillwater — has worked as a nurse for 36 years, including one single year as Husen’s nurse at a family medicine clinic in Guthrie.

But they had a truly extraordinary start to their relationship that neither would forget.

"She started on a Wednesday and she saved my life the following Monday," Welch said, in all seriousness.

Before Husen’s arrival, Welch was being treated by a physician assistant at the clinic for strange symptoms the PA believed were temporary and not at all serious.

But on that first Friday, Husen’s third day on the job, she caught wind that Welch had a new symptom — one seriously drooping eye.

“On Monday, Dr. Husen said she’d worried about me all weekend. She said, 'I know you don’t know me very well and I just started working here, but I want you to come in here and let me take a look at you,'" Welch said. "She ran some tests and found out my carotid artery was 80% dissected and called my husband and told him to come immediately."

Husen arranged for Welch to undergo advanced testing and immediate treatment by specialists in Oklahoma City. Doctors determined the state of Welch’s carotid artery had brought on a relatively rare condition called Horner’s syndrome, in which a nerve pathway is disrupted from the brain to one side of the face and eye.

"Dr. Husen said she had never seen it, but she had read about it once in a book," she said.

Welch would recover and return to work, but Dr. Husen’s true passion was orthopedics, so it wasn’t long before she left family practice in Guthrie for a more desirable position in Tulsa.

"She offered to take me along with her, but no way could I move to Tulsa at the time," Welch recalled.

When she heard early news reports of a shooting at a Tulsa hospital on Wednesday evening, her mind first raced to her adult daughter, a nurse in the newborn intensive care unit at Ascension St. John Medical Center.

She was devastated to learn on Thursday morning that someone else she knew was killed — Husen, apparently caught in the crosshairs of a Muskogee man hellbent on murdering a surgeon Husen worked with named Dr. Preston Phillips.

“She was truly amazing,” Welch said of Husen. “Some doctors have that personality where they’re just a little bit better than the rest of us — but Dr. Husen was down to earth and the sweetest person.”

Husen was reportedly working as a sports medicine specialist most recently. Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services confirmed Husen’s death on Thursday, stating that the Ponca City native had worked for many years as a physical therapist before pursuing her medical degree from OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine, where she graduated in 2004 with an emphasis on internal medicine and pediatrics followed by a fellowship in non-operative sports medicine.

"Her zest for life was evident in how deeply she cared about her sports medicine patients, and her commitment to those she served will be greatly missed," said OSU-CHS President Johnny Stephens. "The OSU-CHS community offers our sincere thoughts, deepest sympathies and prayers to the Husen family along with the other victims’ families during this time of unspeakable loss."

Close friends reported being asked by Husen’s family not to speak to news media yet.

But social media posts by her classmates from Ponca City High School’s Class of 1992 stated that because Husen herself had done the planning for their 30-year class reunion this weekend, the festivities would proceed in her honor.

Ponca City Public Schools released a statement on Thursday afternoon stating: "PCPS is grieving today after learning of the passing of Dr. Stephanie Husen. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and countless friends and the City of Tulsa. We send our heartfelt condolences."

For Welch, who now runs her own home health service for seniors, this week’s mass shooting in a medical setting is new fodder for her perpetual concern for those she loves.

"My dad was a state trooper, then my brother became a state trooper, and now my son is a police officer in Owasso," Welch said. "I worried my whole life about my dad and then my brother, and then my son. And now, I guess I have to worry about my daughter.

"It’s a crazy world we live in — God help us all."

