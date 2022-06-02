Saint Francis shooting victim: Dr. Preston Phillips, 'an incredible man, whose heart was for helping others'

When Annie Hartwig’s little girl shattered her humerus and elbow in a birthday party mishap two years ago, the first doctor they turned to said there was only one surgeon in Tulsa they should trust to put their 9-year-old’s pieces back together again.

Dr. Preston Phillips.

Now, who will fix what is broken?

“One minute we’re at Soccer City, and the next, we’re in a hospital with our baby needing emergency surgery. It was terrifying, to say the least. But he was almost at ease about it. He had a really calming effect, and he was so sweet to her,” Hartwig said.

News of Phillips’ murder in a gun rampage in his south Tulsa medical clinic on Wednesday has left scores of patients and former patients, like Hartwig’s family, reeling. He was with them in the hospital all that first weekend, for months of follow-ups and physical therapy that ensued, and then for a final surgery to remove pins from Ericka Hartwig’s arm.

During that period, the family learned Dr. Phillips wasn’t just a caregiver to Tulsans — he shared the gifts of his training and talent on frequent medical missions in Africa.

“When he got back from one of those mission trips, he showed us a video where all of these kids were dancing and showing him how to dance. He was so proud. What an incredible man, whose heart was for helping others,” Hartwig said.

“I’m grateful we live in a town with people like that — but what a loss.”

Phillips’ colleagues took to social media to share accounts of a man with the most elite, Ivy League medical training who never failed to greet someone in passing, readily reciprocated bear hugs, and made his clinic staff feel a part of he and his wife’s loving family, complete with annual Christmas dinners.

At a Thursday morning news conference, Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of Saint Francis Health System tried to speak for all of them when he said that Phillips, quite simply, was "a man that we should all strive to emulate."

He said Phillips demonstrated an extraordinary level of devotion to his patients and a nowadays, all-too-uncommon belief that his work as a physician was not just his job, but his calling in life.

That’s why it makes no sense to him how it could be that one of those patients — a man police say underwent back surgery two weeks ago and blamed Phillips for pain he was experiencing during recovery — would hunt down the surgeon inside his south Tulsa medical clinic on Wednesday.

In the rampage, Michael Louis also shot to death a second doctor, a receptionist, and a man who had accompanied his wife, a clinic patient, to an appointment, before committing suicide as police arrived.

“The fact that some individual would go after Dr. Phillips is mind-blowing. He’s one of those folks whose clinic can not always be on time because he will spend every minute with patients that they need,” Robertson said. “Not only is it a shock, it is the ultimate loss for Saint Francis — and for Tulsa.”

VJ Lively, who oversees a medical equipment and supplies program for Rotary Club's District 6110, got a lump in his throat several times as he spoke of Phillips, whom he got to know through medical mission work.

Phillips was like a father figure to his fellow Saint Francis physician Dr. Komi Folley, an internist, and the duo had traveled together numerous times to Folley’s native Togo, Africa, to build clinics and hospitals, practice medicine and bring supplies from Lively’s outfit to those desperately in need.

“Dr. Phillips was a very unique individual. For starters, he was just a mountain of a man — just huge. I’m six-foot and he towered over me,” Lively said. “But he was very soft spoken. I never saw him get upset or mad. He had a very calm demeanor, and he treated everyone equally. When he spoke to you, you were the only person in the room.”

Lively made himself chuckle once, as he recalled the one thing Phillips needed on missions that was not in one of those shipping containers bound for Africa.

“When he would go to Togo, he would have to take his own surgical gloves with him because they only had small, medium, large, extra large,” Lively said. “I think he wore 3X or 4X size PPE. But when he shook your hand, his hand engulfed your hand.”

Folley and Phillips’ next medical mission to Africa was scheduled for later this June.

When Lively spoke to Folley, one of his best friends, on Thursday morning, he said he not only urged but insisted Folley still make the journey.

“I said: 'You’ve got to go on. Dr. Phillips would want you to go on without him,'" Lively said, his voice straining from his emotions. "This was a human being we lost too soon. Once you met him, you would never forget him."

Locally, Phillips took on extra responsibilities to serve and care for his fellow Tulsans.

More than a decade ago, he was featured in the Tulsa World when he served as lead physician for the Tulsa Shock WNBA team through a partnership with Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine.

More recently, he had been serving on the board of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation.

But Reuben Gant, interim executive director, said "board member" does not begin to do justice to Phillips’ efforts on behalf of the Tulsa nonprofit.

He chaired the scholarship committee, recruiting fellow members of his fraternity for black professionals, called Grand Boule Of The Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (Epsilon Iota), to review applications, nominate students for awards and then mentor the winners through post-secondary education.

Gant estimated more than 20 local high school graduates received scholarships and mentoring through vocational education, junior college or universities during the last five years.

"It’s a devastating loss. I can’t say much more than that," Gant said, his voice halting. "He had a passion for Tulsa and the community. He had this overwhelming desire to make opportunities and create access and be available to our youth."

