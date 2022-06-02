 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WILLIAM LOVE

Saint Francis shooting victim: Army veteran William Love sacrificed his life to save others

  • Updated
William Love, a 73-year-old retired Army sergeant, held a door closed to give others time to escape the gunfire in the Natalie Building on Wednesday, police said in a social media post.

Accompanying his wife, Deborah, to the doctor’s office, Love knew she wouldn’t be able to get out of the building fast enough on her own, family members told police.

“He sacrificed his life for her,” the family said in a message delivered through the Tulsa Police Department.

The couple recently had bought an RV and were looking forward to traveling, the family said.

William Love was a 73-year-old retired Army sergeant.
