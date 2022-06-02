Saint Francis shooting victim: Army veteran William Love sacrificed his life to save others

William Love, a 73-year-old retired Army sergeant, held a door closed to give others time to escape the gunfire in the Natalie Building on Wednesday, police said in a social media post.

Accompanying his wife, Deborah, to the doctor’s office, Love knew she wouldn’t be able to get out of the building fast enough on her own, family members told police.

“He sacrificed his life for her,” the family said in a message delivered through the Tulsa Police Department.

The couple recently had bought an RV and were looking forward to traveling, the family said.